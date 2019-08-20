Glenn's Weekly Motivational-How To Maximize a Moment

So, my family is a lot like yours. We are busy, we have kids that constantly want and need our attention, and we feel guilty most of the time for having to work and do other things rather than sit and play all day.

Last Wednesday, I got home from work around 7:30 and Carter, my 5 year old, was begging me to go outside. Now, the time when I get home from work is a hectic one. Steph is wrapping up work, the kids are starving since we try and eat as a family, the house is in shambles, and everyone is getting on everyone's nerves. Sound familiar? None the less, I neglected helping out and went outside.

Carter got on his brother's bike and started riding it around the circle in our front yard. No training wheels, no hesitation, he just learned how to ride a bike. This is a huge feat in our house, since his brother is still learning and he's 7, and Carter is only 5. I ran inside to tell Steph what I saw, and she said she knew, she trained him. She trained him in 20 minutes after she finished working and that's why she was running behind.

"You taught our son how to ride a bike in 20 minutes?", I asked. "Yes", she said. "He kept asking me, and so I stopped what I was doing and did it"

By no means am I bragging that my son learned this passage into being a transient child so quickly, but to illustrate the amazing potential we all have in each other's lives. Most people don't live knowing the lasting impact of their words, their actions, or their decisions.

My wife had no clue that by delaying the night's never-ending rituals and learning to be patient with her internal to-do list, that she was able to give that skill to my son. What skill could you give someone if you simply stop down long enough to execute it?

There's no time, I'm too busy, what can I possibly accomplish in 5 minutes, 10 minutes? Could you teach a child how to unload the dishwasher instead of getting irritated by the way they do it and just doing it yourself? (5 minutes).. Could you make your ailing neighbor smile and forget their sickness by complimenting their landscaping and bringing their newspaper to the door? (1minute) Could you show your dog how to bring you a White Claw from the fridge so you don't have to get up from Handmaid's Tale? (Doesn't matter how many minutes)

All my best in figuring out life and the relationships in them xoxo Glenn