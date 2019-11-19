Glenn's Weekly Motivational-Happy or Grateful?

Gratefulness is the key to a happy life that we hold in our hands, because if we are not grateful, then no matter how much we have we will not be happy — because we will always want to have something else or something more. ~ Br. David Steindl-Rast

Around this time of year, you see a lot of people posting about what they are grateful for on social media. The 30 day gratefulness challenge is supposed to challenge you to find things in your life that you appreciate. The first few days are easy: Friends, family, health, etc. By the end of week one, most of us are struggling to find things: Netflix and fast food chicken sandwiches don't count..Or do they?

What is your definition of gratefulness? To me, it's a deep appreciation that causes a feeling inside and an awareness of what life would be without it. If you can live in that state of consciousness the majority of the time, then you can say you're truly grateful for something.

That's why things like family and friends immediately come to mind. It is easy to imagine life without the people we love.

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, think about the things you are truly grateful for and not things that simply make you happy. Having the sloth emoji on my iPhone makes me happy, but I'm not grateful for it. Only when we discover the things we are truly grateful for, will we stop trying to fill it with things that we think will make us happy, yet leave us feeling unfulfilled eventually.

All my best as you figure out life and the relationships in it xo Glenn