Glenn's Weekly Motivational-Being Thankful in a Thankless World

For many, Thanksgiving is a time of thanks and gratitude for the people and things in our life. So, why is it that the week of Thanksgiving is one of the most stressful and anxiety-inducing times of the year? You are not alone in feeling that way.

Why is is that people seem to keep adding to your plate before Thursday when you can do it yourself? The kids have Thanksgiving break deadlines for their school projects, your co-workers are getting you the things you need in as untimely of a manner as possible, and the tone that everyone possesses is “I’m the most important person, do this for me NOW”. In fact, the irony of it being a time of thanks versus no one saying thank you or anything kind is funny to me. Where did our holiday spirit go?

I’m guilty of feeling overwhelmed. I lie in bed at 6:00 am, knowing I need to get the day started, yet I become so bogged down by the length of my to-do list, that I sometimes don’t even know where to start.

Today is that day for me. Tomorrow might be that day for you. The most important thing I have learned is to have a positive attitude to it all, realizing that no matter what, the day is gonna come and go. The 24 hours that went by so quick last Saturday while you were at that wine tasting and visiting with friends is gonna be the same 24 hours with a full list of things to do. You can do this! Tomorrow will be here before you know it. If it makes your heart beat faster because you think there’s no way you’ll get everything done, then make a list of the essentials. My list is very long right now, but not all of it needs to be done this week. I needed to prioritize. I did that, and now my goals seem more attainable.

Next, you need to eliminate distractions. Turn over your phone and set to vibrate. For heavens sake, turn Facebook off your computer, and put on music from your favorite artist. Perhaps some nice Christmas music on Star 102. Only when you eliminate distractions can you concentrate on knocking out that list.

And lastly, be kind to people. Everyone is under a deadline to get as much done as they can before the long weekend. I know at some point last year you were just as stressed, yet there was a moment that you paused and said “This is all worth it”. Remember what you are truly thankful for, and don’t forget to thank others for helping you out. Have a wonderful and blessed Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family.