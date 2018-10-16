Glenn's Weekly Motivational-Are You Living or Thriving?

The work week is hard isn't it? The days are a blur of labor mixed with routine, only to wake up and do it all over again the next day. What's the point of it all? When will the silver lining be more than the upcoming weekend?

Whatever your situation, single, married, widowed, old, young or anyone in between, we all approach our routines as a necessary evil. We trudge through jobs that make us unhappy because we need the paycheck, we eat food we don't like because it's healthy only to see we haven't lost weight, or eat food that's unhealthy because it's quick and easy, only to regret our decision later. We are almost robotic during the work week, aren't we? How often do you really know what day it is, only to be reminded how slow the work week is actually going? But the payoff is...

THE WEEKEND!!! This is what you've worked so hard for. It's your chance to relax and slow down....Until you look at your to-do list: Soccer practice, gymnastic meets, Taking care of an elderly parent, and oh yeah, the house has been a mess since last weekend.

One of the things that I have realized, is that life is a series of stages all strewn together. There is no rhythm to it all, there is no order..It is comprised of careful calendar planning on your I-Phone mixed with a fly by the seat of your pants daily approach with multiple forks in the road. It is overwhelming and brings about much anxiety to the person who has a color-coded closet and a junk drawer with no junk in it. Are we meant to just "deal with it"?

The answer is yes, but the way you deal with it is key. No, I'm not gonna tell you to take deep breaths and just go with the flow. I asked you earlier if you are living or thriving. What I just described is someone who is living. To thrive is defined as prospering, being successful, or fortunate in life. How do you view success? Is it the amount of money in your paycheck or the amount of happiness in your 8-10 hours away from home? What are your goals? Is it to make it through the day without losing your patience with your kids, or is it to create moments with those kids that feed your patience and warm your heart? Are you saving money to pay the umteen bills you have, or are you finding ways to do more with less so that you can save for something on your bucket list?

What I'm saying, is that the routine will always be there, but by thriving instead of living, your attitude will change. The most important goal in life is the next one. Keep creating them and thrive!!