Glenn's Weekly Motivational-Are You Living In a Material World, Cuz You're A Material Girl? (Or guy)

Do you have stuff? I'm talking look at your bedroom, living room, shelves, countertops "Wow, I have a lot of stuff" stuff. It's amazing all the things we accumulate. If you're like most people not named Marie or Kondo, you have acquired these things under one of three assumptions:

1. I need this

2. I'll find a use for this at some point

3. This makes me happy

If you acquire things solely because they make you happy, I can almost guarantee that the cycle will continue until Hoarders calls to schedule a time for filming to begin.

How often do we purchase things for an emotional need, the need is satisfied temporarily, and then we repeat the process?

That, my friend, is called an addiction and if left unresolved, will require you to spend more and more money to achieve the same level of satisfaction.

Look, we all buy material things to make us happy from time to time. The new outfit when someone breaks up with us, the big screen tv because guys are obsessed with size, or the new purse from the mall to celebrate a job promotion. I encourage you to do things that make you happy. Celebrate life and living. But, when that becomes the only source of happiness, then it's time to re-evaluate your priorities.

Your happiness can and should come from a variety of things. The world around you, your family, your job, your faith, and doing for others. The most material-obsessed people are the unhappiest. Don't be a material girl, or guy. I love those old Adam Sandler movies.

All my best xoxo Glenn