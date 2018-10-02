Glenn's Weekly Motivational (Kids and Youth Sports) Oct 2, 2018

Do you have a child in youth sports? If you do, you see how much that one sports affects their free-time after school, before school, on weekends, and every time in-between. Now, multiply that by more than one sport or more than one kid, and you can slowly find yourself losing grasp of that stuff they call "family-time".

Time is next to impossible to obtain in today's society. Everyone is going in different directions and being picked up at different times. My family is no different. We have three that play soccer, volleyball, baseball, choir and looking for even more. Usually, we are met with one of two responses. "I feel your pain", or "I never did all that growing up and I turned out fine". Either way, someone usually has a comment. Sometimes you might find yourself questioning just why you push your kids so much and why you're so stressed and never have dinner together as a family anymore...FOR WHAT???

So many parents think they are raising the next Olympic star. So many parents think if they keep pushing, or getting all that specialized training, that they will get to live out their dreams through their kids and this is unfortunate and unhealthy for the kid. As a parent, I want you to ask yourself one question. "Is my child having fun and is this something THEY want to do"?

If the answer is yes, then keep doing what you're doing. I would rather have a busy kid who learns the art of multi-tasking, versus one who sits on their tablet all day. If you're doing it for any other reason..Stop, slow down, and think about other ways for you to do the best for your child.

Life is incredibly challenging, but here's the beautiful part..It's ever changing. The busy season you have right now will be a distant memory when the seasons change and as your child gets older. Get a support system for carpools from family, friends, other parents. Don't beat yourself up if you can't make it to every practice or every game. The best thing you can do for your kids is to be at your best and have patience. Eat healthier, record that favorite show and get an extra hour of sleep instead of staying up..Listen to your kids and ask questions. Do whatever you can to ensure your kids receive you at your best and you'll be winning more than the scoreboard ever says.