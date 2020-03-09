Glenn's Weekend In Pictures

Crazy busy and fun weekend for me. My daughter had a volleyball tournament all day on Saturday at Cedar Point. They came in second and it was amazing to see such teamwork!

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Sunday had me waking up early to DJ a fundraiser for a friend in need of a new kidney. Then, my wife took Madelyn to Columbus to see Dan & Shay perform. She was in awe, as this is her favorite band

Sunday night was dude's night, so me and the boys stayed home and made hot dog pizzas. After further review, this may be why my son's belly hurt and had to stay home from school today, but we had fun making and eating them!

We wrapped up the weekend watching The Wizard of Oz. Carter has never seen. Definitely one of the greatest movies of all time! Hope you all had a fantastic weekend with your family and friends :)