Glenn's Ultimate Clambake Recipe

I usually have a clambake or 2 each year. They are fun to do, and there's usually something for everyone. The best part? They are beautiful and people will think you've been in the kitchen all day. I base mine on Michael Symon's Cleveland Clambake recipe, but I have altered it to fit our likes. Here's my recipe!

Feeds 8

2 pounds mussels-scrubbed

1 pound smoked kielbasa, sliced in 1/2-inch disks

2 ears of corn, each cut into 4 pieces

3 1/2 pounds littleneck or middleneck clams, scrubbed clean

1 pound medium (16- to 20-count) shrimp, deveined

2 tablespoons coriander seeds, toasted1 tablespoon cumin seeds, toasted (just put in a pan on the stove till fragrant and toasty)

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 bay leaf

1 head of garlic, halved

2 lemons, cut into slices

1 red onion, peeled and roughly chopped

One 750-millileter bottle dry white wine (I use something cheap like a Pinot Grigio)

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

In a large pot with a lid, add the food in layers--the kielbasa first, followed by the corn, clams and shrimp. Distribute the coriander, cumin, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, chiles, bay leaf, garlic, lemon and onions over the top. Pour in the wine, cover and cook over high heat until the clams open, 20 to 25 minutes.

Discard the bay leaf and any clams that do not open. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.