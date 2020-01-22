Glenn's Theater Review of Jersey Boys At Playhouse Square

I love when I go to a show at Playhouse Square withy one idea of what I'd be seeing, and leave with a completely different and enhanced one instead.

I've never seen Jersey Boys now at Playhouse Square through Sunday, but I had an idea of what it was about. A bunch of do-wop bands from the 1950's singing tunes on a stage. The Platters, The Drifters, The Coasters, The Every Brothers, and every other band that begins with "The" would be featured. I never knew this was about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Now it all makes sense. They were four guys from Jersey that had a sound nobody had ever heard before. Even after hearing the songs we've all heard collectively over a zillion times, songs like "“Sherry” • “Big Girls Don’t Cry” • “Walk Like A Man” • “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” • “December 1963 (Oh What A Night)” and more, they still sound fresh and different and layered and relevant.

Their combined life stories are fascinating, and you really get the sense that Frankie Valli gave up a lot to sell over 100 million records..and counting. Speaking of Frankie Valli, the guy who plays him is ridiculously good. In fact, he does Frankie better than the real Frankie. The rasp in his voice, his 4 octave range, are all incredibly good.

This is not the greatest show to take the kids too, only because the Jersey in the characters really comes out in the language. I would recommend no younger than a teenager, unless you don't cringe when the F Bombs fly at home. Hey, I don't judge.

Ticket availability is best before the weekend, but great seats are still available. Get more show info and tickets HERE