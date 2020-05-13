Glenn's Super Fun Salad Bar Recipe Idea

So, I used to think my kids we're these amazing and eclectic eaters. Madelyn was doing oysters when she was 4, Carter loved spicy food at 3. As parents, we were gonna introduce our kids to everything and not be the chicken nugget family...Then they got super picky and we have a rotating meny of about 5 items on any given day. I find that they love putting things together, and love the bar concept. Taco bar, Chili Bar, and now salad bar. They have control of what they put in and they love that. I half-heartedly did cobb salad last night, and it was an unbelievable success. Here's what I had arranged in multiple bowls:

Glenn's Cobb Salad

Chopped romaine lettuce

Cooked bacon (versus uncooked..LOL)

Avocado slices

Tomato slices

Chopped queso fresco

Hard-boiled eggs

Pickled onions

Sliced chicken lunchmeat

Sliced Honey Ham

Cucumbers

Banana peppers

Homemade everything bagel croutons

Glenn's Red Wine Dijon Vinegarette

1/2 cup olive oil

4 tablespoons red wibe vinegar

1 tb chopped garlic

2 tsp dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste

This meal takes a bit of prep, but it is hugely worth it. Feel free to empty the fridge of leftovers to use for your salad bar night. Leftover meats, veggies, it doesn't matter when you use enough dressing, right?

Hope this crosses one night off of your meal planning list! Glenn :)