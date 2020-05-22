Glenn's Super Easy Memorial Day Clambake Recipe

My kid's love clambakes. There's something fun about dumping a whole bunch of seafood on the table and having at it. Letting them pick and choose what they want, and eating like vikings is therapeutic and needed in a pandemic. All 5 of us ate for about 10 bucks per person. We ordered everything online from Heinen's and got curbside delivery right into our trunk. The best part? It's super easy to make. We base ours off of Michael Symon's Cleveland Clambake Recipe

2 pounds mussels

1 pound 16-20 count shrimp

2-3 pounds middleneck clams

4 ears of corn

1 poud package of polska kielbasa

1 medium sweet onion sliced thin

1 bag of mini or red potatoes

crusty bread

2 tablespoons of toasted cumin seeds

1 tableespoon toasted coriander seeds

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 bunch of cilantro

1 bottle of white wine

1 lemon cut into thirds

The key here is to toast the seeds. Put in a pan over medium heat until they look toasted and release their oils. Get a big stock pot and layer your ingredients, sausage first, followed by potatoes, clams, mussels, shrimp and corn. Top with toasted seeds, onions and sliced lemons. Pour in a bottle of whiter wine, cover for about 25 minutes and serve with some chopped cilantro on top. Serve with a crusty bread to soak up the juices..Super simple!

Enjoy your long weekend with your families-Glenn :)