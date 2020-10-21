Glenn's Super Easy Fall Clambake Recipe

October 21, 2020
My kid's love clambakes.  There's something fun about dumping a whole bunch of seafood on the table and having at it.  Letting them pick and choose what they want, and eating like vikings is therapeutic and needed in a pandemic.  All 5 of us ate for about 10 bucks per person.  The best part?  It's super easy to make.  We base ours off of Michael Symon's Cleveland Clambake Recipe

2 pounds mussels

1 pound 16-20 count shrimp

2-3 pounds middleneck clams

4 ears of corn

1 poud package of polska kielbasa

1 medium sweet onion sliced thin

1 bag of mini or red potatoes

crusty bread

2 tablespoons of toasted cumin seeds

1 tableespoon toasted coriander seeds

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 bunch of cilantro

1 bottle of white wine

1 lemon cut into thirds

The key here is to toast the seeds.  Put in a pan over medium heat until they look toasted and release their oils.  Get a big stock pot and layer your ingredients, sausage first, followed by potatoes, clams, mussels, shrimp and corn.  Top with toasted seeds, onions and sliced lemons.  Pour in a bottle of whiter wine, cover for about 25 minutes and serve with some chopped cilantro on top.  Serve with a crusty bread to soak up the juices..Super simple!

Fall in Cleveland..If we can't socialize in groups, we can at least socialize with seafood..Enjoy!

