Glenn's Spicy Thai Zoodles With Grilled Chicken Recipe

I am a fan of the zoodle, the thinly sliced zucchini that is supposed to resemble spaghetti without the carbs. The problem, is that no matter how much you try and trick yourself, it still tastes like zucchini. This is the first recipe that I forgot I was eating vegetables, and it's super simple. If you like Asian cooking, this is for you. First, the prep work:

Glenn's Spicy Thai Zoodles with Grilled Chicken Thighs

Slice up a package of mushrooms

Grate 2 small carrots

chop up 1/4 cup of fresh cilantro

Buy or slice up 4 zucchini's, zoodle style

scramble 2 eggs in a bowl

get out cooking spray

For the sauce: 2 tb brown sugar, 1/3 cup low salt soy, 1 tb srircha, 1 tsp fresh ginger that was grated..Mix all together and set aside

1 lb boneless chicken thighs: marinate in teriyaki dressing or mix your own with additional sauce from recipe above

Grill your chicken thighs for 4 or so minutes per side, check to make sure they are not overcooked...Take off the grill and cover...Spray a wok with cooking spray, and add scrambled egg to cook. Add a bit of red pepper flakes. When finished, take off the heat and set aside. Add about 2 tb of chopped garlic and 1 tb chopped onions to the pan and brown...Then, add carrots and mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add your sauce until it begins to carmelize and bubble. Add zucchini and toss to coat. Cook an additional 2-3 minutes. Add sliced chicken thighs and toss. Add chopped cilantro and scrambled eggs and serve immediately. Serves 4

The secret is in the sauce. Make is spicier or milder by adjusting the sriracha and red pepper flakes

Invite Glenn over!