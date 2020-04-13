Glenn's Son Carter Sonoma Turns 6 Years Old!

April 13, 2020
Glenn Anderson
carter sonoma

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Categories: 
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

My son Carter turned 6 years old on Saturday.  As with most birthdays and family functions as of late, this one was differen't. Our family packed everyone up in the minivan and headed over for some drive by's of my mom's house and Steph's mom's house.   Saying hi and waving meant so much to everyone.  Then, we headed back home and he got to open up a few gifts.  We got him a new street hockey set and NBA 2k20, he was over the moon!

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Then, we went and ordered some takeout from our favorite restaurant, Nino's in North Ridgeville.  Spaghetti, pizza, and strawberry shortcake!  So amazing in every single way!

glenn family
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Lastly, we watched Troll's World Tour in the basement.  How cool to see a first run movie at home!!  It's amazing, and you need to watch it.  19.99 on Amazon Prime and you can watch it for 48 hours.  I highly recommend!

tv
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I hope you all had a wonderful Easter weekend with your families.  Here's hoping we can get back to interacting with those we love very soon

God bless  xoxox Glenn

 

Tags: 
glenn
birthday
carter sonoma
Trolls
nino's

Recent Podcast Audio
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson About The COVID-19 Situation WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Nail Technican Rachel Gives Us Quarantine Nail Advice WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Stylist Bradley Gives Us The Cut On What To Do With Your Hair During Social Distancing WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes