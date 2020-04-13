Glenn's Son Carter Sonoma Turns 6 Years Old!

My son Carter turned 6 years old on Saturday. As with most birthdays and family functions as of late, this one was differen't. Our family packed everyone up in the minivan and headed over for some drive by's of my mom's house and Steph's mom's house. Saying hi and waving meant so much to everyone. Then, we headed back home and he got to open up a few gifts. We got him a new street hockey set and NBA 2k20, he was over the moon!

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Then, we went and ordered some takeout from our favorite restaurant, Nino's in North Ridgeville. Spaghetti, pizza, and strawberry shortcake! So amazing in every single way!

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Lastly, we watched Troll's World Tour in the basement. How cool to see a first run movie at home!! It's amazing, and you need to watch it. 19.99 on Amazon Prime and you can watch it for 48 hours. I highly recommend!

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I hope you all had a wonderful Easter weekend with your families. Here's hoping we can get back to interacting with those we love very soon

God bless xoxox Glenn