Glenn's Socially Distant B-Day Party For Their Daughter

Covid-19 has posed serious challenges and health concerns, and less important ones, like how to celebrate a 12 year old's birthday.

Steph and I talked about it for a while with Madelyn, and decided we would do a little socially distanced donut party. We called all the parent's and made sure it was ok, and then got their donut orders from Jack Frost Donuts. By the way, they have about 9000 flavors. I used to go there as a kid, and they still taste the same!

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

We went and set up a fire in the driveway, got our tape measure, and put the chairs 6 feet apart. Once everyone arrived, I played music from the front step and we called them up one by one to grab their donuts

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

It was a much needed 90 minutes for my daughter, and with the distance police (Steph and I), we made sure they just talked and did phone stuff. Connecting is so important not only for adults, but kids, as well..Please make sure you are doing things safely. Those donuts though...yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm