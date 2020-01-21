Glenn's Seafood Pasta Recipe Will Rock Your World

Whenever I used to make seafood pasta, one of two things would happen: I would have too many noodles that sucked up all the sauce, or the seafood was overcooked or there wasn't enough. Here is what I have learned to make it balanced out...

Using a pasta with a larger diameter

Don't overcook the seafood on the saute'

Double the sauce ingredients

Glenn's Seafood Pasta

12 oz Bucatini noodles

2 tb butter

1/2 pound extra large shrimp

1/2 pound sea scallops

2 pound bag mussels

salt

pepper

3-4 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 shallot (minced)

3/4 cup milk

3/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup parmesan

1 cup chopped tomatoes (seeds removed)

1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

1 bottle of your favorite white wine

Boil pasta in a large pot of salted water. Be generous here. Drain it and return to the pot. In a large skillet, melt the butter and add shrimp and scallops. Season with salt and pepper. 2 minutes per side, tops. Remove and cover

Dump a bottle of white wine in a pot and add your cleaned mussels. Cover and boil for abour 5 minutes or until shells have opened

Add shallots and garlic to skillet and cook about 3 minutes. Add milk, broth, parmesan, tomatoes, and season with more salt if you must. Add the shrimp and scallops and the tablespoon of lemon juice.

Add the bucatini into the skillet and mix all together. Top with favorite fresh herbs and more parmesan

Invite Glenn over