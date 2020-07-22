Sea Bass is one of the tastiest, melt in your mouth, delicate fishes you could ever eat, which is why it's good for a family that may not adore fish. Sure, kids can eat fried stuff all day long, but with this recipe, paired wioth some pasta, they will love it! I paired mine and Steph's with some Air-fried brussel sprouts and shrimp and mango salad we got at Heien's. It's tast, nutritious, and a nice change of pace for a weekday or weekend meal..Enjoy!

Glenn's Sea Bass With Cherry Tomatoes Recipe

4-6 oz of sea bass per person

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

a jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce

fresh basil

parmesan cheese

black or green olives (sliced)

Warm up the jar of sauce in a shallow fry pan. Once bubbly, add the sea bass filets, cover, and poach for 10 minutes. Remove cover, add cherry tomatoes, olives, and basil, and poach for 5 minutes more.

Remove from pan, top with sauce, more fresh basil, and parmesan.

Glenn's Air-Fried Brussel Sprouts

1 lb small fresh brussel sprouts

olive oil

salt

balsamic glaze

Cut your brussel sprouts in half and coat liberally with kosher salt and olive oil. Place in the air fryer at 425 and check every 3 minutes to toss. Remove when the outer leaves are crispy (about 10 minutes). toss with a sprinkle of kosher salt and top with balsamic glaze. My kids eat these like candy!

Happy cooking friends-Glenn :)