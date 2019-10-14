Glenn's Review of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

I'm a huge fan of Broadway musicals, specifically shows about musicians. Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, Get on Your Feet with Gloria Estefan, Movin' Out The Story of Billy Joel, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys. I can go on and on. The reasons why shows like this work for me are many: Solid story, solid drama, and oh-so-solid music. I will leave Summer: the Donna Summer musical off of this list.

If you are a fan of Donna Summer music, and quite frankly it's hard not to, then you will more than enjoy the 3 actors that play Donna Summer at various stages of life, because they are all extremely talented, especially the young one. As far as vocals, they all nail the Donna we love through 23 songs. Unfortunately, in an era of over the top storytelling, rich dialogue, and set changes to hold the audience through 100 minutes (no intermission), I found myself with the feeling that I was expecting a Vegas Buffet, and when I went through the line there was only one pan of baked chicken. I wanted more.

The story never really congeals, and left you either asking questions why, or feeling that her story must not have been that important. The slickest of musicals find a way to intertwine the story and music so it feels like a complete thought, and this did not feel that way.

Also, when you pay money to go to a concert, say KISS, you are paying for the experience, the WOW factor, to hear the song played in a way that makes you get out of your seat to shake a body part. Except for the very final number, the songs were remarkably bland, even though Donna's songs are anything but. Great vocals, poor staging. I sure feel the writers of this musical could've payed tribute to such a great talent more apropriately. Like I tell my daughter, quit rushing through your homework. I feel like sending writers Colman Domingo, Des McAnuff, and Robert Cary to bed without supper.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is playing at Playhouse Square through October 27th. Get tickets and more info HERE