Glenn's Review of Mean Girls at Playhouse Square

Okay, I'll be the first to admit I've never seen the movie. I know, I know, I don't have the street cred to write a review. Sure, I've heard all the quotes throughout the years, and since I've seen the show at Playhouse Square I've seen the movie..and wow..You're in for a treat.

It's a musical adaptation of the 2004 film starring an innocent Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams before The Notebook became a thing, and Amanda Seyfried. Written by Tina Fey, it's about female high school cliques and their effect on social statuses.

Lindsay Lohan stars as Cady Heron, a 16 year old girl who has been home schooled in Africa up to this point. She makes the mistake of falling for the ex-boyfriend of queen bee Regina George, who is the head of The Plastics, a trio of mean girls. She unintentionally joins their group and you'll feel like you're right back in high school and getting thrown in the garbage can and given swirlies in the bathroom. Sorry, the therapy wore off there for a sec.

Whereas lots of kids live this plot on a daily basis, the real saving grace is the innovative stage set and eye-popping colors. The show moves at a feverish pace and the outfits and timely comedic dialogue make you pay attention.

The musical is filled with many of the same lines as the movie, and all your favorite scenes will be there. Add in a bevy of musical numbers from Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin​, and you have a show that not only will your kids appreciate, but leaves a powerful message at the end for you to talk about and hear them promptly answer with "I KNOW DAD"!!!

Speaking of kids, my daughter is 11 and I wouldn't necessarily take her to the show. She's heard all the swear words before, but some of the sexual innuendo I was not prepared for, even though she could probably school me on that too. Use your discretion. Whatever you choose, it's highly entertaining and fun.

Mean Girls is playing at Playhouse Square through December 22nd. Get tickets and more info HERE