Glenn's Really Honest Theater Review-School Of Rock

Photo by Evan Zimmerman-MurphyMade

School of Rock is currently rocking Playhouse Square until March 24th. If you wanna see it, get your tickets now, because once word gets out how awesome it is, it will be impossible to find a ticket.

I took my 10 year old daughter, thinking I would be in the minority with kids on a weekday school night. I was amazed at the number of parents who thought the same thing. I was tipped off to the fact that there was some swearing in the show and that made me a tad uncomfortable, until I asked my daughter when the show was over what she thought and she said "Don't worry dad, I didn't pay attention to the words..They didn't get in the way of the show". Such a mature 10 year old I have..At least in that moment.

Speaking of mature 10 year olds, what a crew of them in this show. I am a child of the 80's and I love my hair band rock music. To see children whose parents probably rocked like a hurricane and had nothin' but a good time in the 80's with their Aquanet, was something that had my toe tapping and my head bobbing consistently throughout the show.

The show centers on Dewey Finn. a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a mind blowing rock band that would look right at home on the Sunset Strip opening for Motley Crue. It features 14 new songs from Andrew LLoyd Webber and they will have you playing them on your Alexa when you get home.

The set is amazing, and Dewey Finn does the Jack Black character better than Jack Black. Like I mentioned before, there are some cuss words, mostly in the songs, especially "Stick It To The Man" where an s bomb flies, but nothing that is worth having your child miss this incredible spectacle about the power of music. My daughter plays the guitar a bit, and was super inspired to pick it back up and learn the songs from the show. And for that, I give the show an A plus.

For tickets and more info, click HERE