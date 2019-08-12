Glenn's Really Honest Theater Review of The Lion King At Playhouse Square

So, let's see, a review of the Lion King. It's important what I say because the show is struggling. Lets run the numbers:

In 2014, The Lion King became the top-earning title in box-office history, surpassing the record previously held by The Phantom of the Opera

The Lion King musical has grossed over 8.1 billion dollars. That's more than all the new Star Wars movies COMBINED!

It's the highest-grossing entertainment property in history, by a significant margin. Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing movie of all time, has only made about 2.8 billion dollars.

So, needless to say, it's good. I think if you're a parent the only questions you may have are is it age appropriate? Is it too scary for young kids? Will kids be bored because people are playing the animals? And, the most important question, how much will a stuffed Simba set me back?

1. I would say as long as your child is 5 or older, they will enjoy the show immensely. Under 5, they may not be able to sit that long. Most kids are very familiar with the show because it's usually on repeat at home, so adjusting in your seats should be kept to a minimum as long as you have candy and hot pretzels (A must do)

2. When Mufasa dies, its not nearly as scary as the animated or the new live-action remake. Having real wildebeests storm the Playhouse Square aisles would've been more impactful, but perhaps presented a liability.

3. After the first few minutes, kids won't notice that the people playing the characters they love and adore are actually people. The special effects and costuming are second to none.

4. $40 bucks. Long live the king

The Lion King is running through September 1st at The Key Bank State Theater. Get more show info and tickets HERE..If you can find 'em