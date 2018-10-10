Glenn's Really Honest Theater Review Of Hello Dolly at Playhouse Square

Thinking of going to see Hello Dolly at Playhouse Square? Please check out my review!

Hello, Dolly! is a musical from 1964 based on Thornton Wilder's 1938 book "The Merchant of Yonkers". It's playing at Playhouse Square through Sunday, October 21st. The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi (a strong-willed matchmaker), as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for a man named Horace Vandergelder. In doing so, she persuades his niece and Horace's two male clerks to travel to New York City. In New York, she fixes Vandergelder's clerks up with the woman Vandergelder had been dating, and her shop assistant.

Hello, Dolly! National Tour Company - 2018, Julieta Cervantes

I'm sure you are very familiar with the theme song from the show, appropriately titled :Hello Dolly". I never really understood the song until I saw the show and now it all makes sense. As far as the rest of the musical numbers, "Elegance", "It Only Takes a Moment", "I Put My Hand In" and more, I was transported to a time when the Broadway musical was all about glitz and glamour, shiny costumes, and no need for special effects. I was transported to a time when "Mary Poppins" meets "Singing In The Rain" and everything was about putting a smile on your face and a tune in your heart.

I was not prepared to like the show so much, coming from having a satiable desire for modern shows like "Hamilton", "Wicked", and "Book of Mormon". I found myself cheering on the wonderful Betty Buckley as Dolly and watching her family and friends in the audience look on with pride. A show at Playhouse Square is all about leaving reality and becoming submersed in something that makes you happy. "Hello Dolly" does that and more and I can't wait for you to see it.

For info and tickets, click HERE