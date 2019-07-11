Glenn's Really Honest Theater Review Of Come From Away At Playhouse Square

Steph and I got to see Come From Away last night at Playhouse Square. It's the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small town of Gander, Newfoundland that welcomed them on September 11th, 2001 when the World Trade Center was attacked. 38 airplanes had to be diverted to Gander that day due to to the airspace being shut down, a town of roughly 10,000 people where everyone knows everyone, and people leave their doors unlocked. A town completely unprepared to take on that many people, yet somehow, rose to the occasion.

So often, we are reminded of the sights and sounds of that fateful day in news clips, yet never have we heard this perspective which I found particularly intriguing. Remember, this was before social media, so no one knew what was immediately happening or why. Once news spread through television sets in Gander, the reality set in.

No one knew anyone. Everyone was a suspect. People's lives changed due to forced association. Strong couples were forced to face their weaknesses. People frantically tried to reach out to loved ones, to tell them they were ok, or to find out if who they were reaching out to... weren't.

Despite the heartbreaking back story, this is a show about trust, gratitude, everlasting friendships, and how cultures can come together. It's a story that renews your faith in mankind, and just makes you feel good after seeing it.

Glorious music and a simple set make you concentrate on the storytelling. The 100 minute run time with no intermission help solidfy the much-needed flow. This is a show you have to see.

The First North American Tour Cast of COME FROM AWAY, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2018

It's at the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square with performances July 9 through 28. Show times are Tuesdays – Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30PM, and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30PM.

Tickets for all performances are currently on sale, and may be purchased at the Playhouse

Square Ticket Office (1519 Euclid Ave in downtown Cleveland), online at playhousesquare.org or by

calling 216-241-6000.

Group orders of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

