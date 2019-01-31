Glenn's Really Honest Review of Miss Saigon At Playhouse Square

I had the chance to go see Miss Saigon at Playhouse Square last night. It's running through Sunday February 17th and you can purchase tickets HERE. I knew nothing of the hit 1989 musical other than it's sometimes sad, the music is intense, and there's a helicopter somewhere.

The story is an adaptation of Puccini’s opera, Madame Butterfly, and was written by the people who wrote Les Miserables. It takes place during the Vietnam war. Chris (an American GI) and Kim (a Vietnamese prostitute) fall in love. When the city falls, the two part ways and go on living their lives.

3 years later, Chris returns to Vietnam with his American wife and finds out that Kim has raised their son, Tam, who he didn't know he had. What happens next is profound, gut-wrenching, and amazingly emotional. I don't wanna spoil the ending.

Be prepared, Miss Saigon is not a happy show. It's also not appropriate for kids as there are many scenes that take place in the strip clubs of Vietnam. There is also some harsh language at times, but it is war-time so that is to be expected.

I was blown away by the emotion of this show. Almost all the dialogue is sung, which has always been tough for me at times to follow, but it's incredible easy to understand. So my recommendation? Here's how I'll describe it. I found the movie Step-Mom to be one of those shows I am glad I saw, but I won't be searching Netflix for it anytime soon. I do think Miss Saigon is important to see and I will continue to listen to the music if I'm in a melancholy mood. The sets, the background, the acting and characters are all top notch. This is one you'll definitely not wanna miss...At least once.