Glenn's Quarantine Road Trip You Can Do Too!

May 4, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

OK, I know.  You read road trip and said, what?   With the stay at home order being switched to a Stay Safe Ohio order, we decided to get in the car and drive. We headed towards Columbus for take out.  Why on Earth do this?  A few reasons.  Gas is super cheap and we have time, and so we went.  We were determined to not go into a rest stop, and so we packed a 5 gallon pucket and a roll of TP..LOL

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)
  

We headed to this bagel shop for breakfast sandwiches that was featured on The Food Network called Lox Bagel Shop.  We ordered almost when we left Cleveland, and they have curbside delivery to your trunk.  Pictured is an everything bagel with pastrami and picked onions and it was crazy good.  They also had breakfast sandwiches!   

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)
 

We then folded down the seats in the minivan and spread out a blanket and had a picnic!  It was an amazing time and much needed change of scenery.  Please support restaurants, they need all of us!   

Bring lots of sanitizer and wash your hands when you get home!  Most importantly, embrace this time with your family :)                                                                                                                                                                       

 

