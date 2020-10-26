Glenn's Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seed Recipe

October 26, 2020
Glenn Anderson
glenn

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I used to think pumpkin seeds were dumb.  Then, I actually found a recipe the kids enjoy and modified it to make it just right.  The key is twofold..Kosher salt, and drying the seeds properly.  I hope you enjoy this with your family!

Glenn's Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds

2-3 cups of pumpkin seeds

3 tb butter

4 tb granulated sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp clove

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 

1 tsp kosher salt

Clean your seeds well, and set out on a cookie tray with paper towels and let dry for at least 24 hours.  Melt your butter and vanilla in a saucepan and mix in the seeds to coat well.  Combine your dry ingredients and stir into seed mixture.

Spread everything on a greased sheetpan, and bake at 325 for about 35-40 minutes, turning the seeds every 10 minutes or so until they're evenly crisped.

Once they are done, sprinkle extra kosher salt over everything to balance the salty with the sweet.

Allow to cool, then invite Glenn over.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

