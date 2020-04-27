Glenn's Pulled Pork Sundae Recipe!

OK, I know a pork sudae sounds weird, but it's a fun way to eat your meal. Of course, if people in your family need every food separated on the plate this won't work, but if you or your kids love pork, mac and cheese and coleslaw, this is a fun way to serve it. I started off by doing a rub on my pork shoulder western riblets. I recommend a whole pork shoulder if you're gonna smoke it, but this is what I had. I coated in mustard, and the dry rub was brown sugar, chili powder, onion and garlic powder, and cumin

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I smoked the pork for about 4 hours at 225 in our electric smoker. Hickory and Cherry wood. Let sit for 30 minutes before serving.

Next, I made the pickled onions. They are super simple to make. I used yellow onions, but I recommend red onions. Slice them thin, and add to 1 cup apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 1/2 cup of warm water to dissolve everything. I also added a bit of pickling spice to jazz it up. You can add peppercorns, cumin seeds, juiper berries, or any other flavor you like. Leave on the counter for an hour if you are in a hurry, or refrigerate overnight. They will last about a week.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Next, was doing the coleslaw and mac and cheese. Steph found a good crock pot mac and cheese recipe and I did a simple Memphis slaw heavy on vinegar and celery seed which really compliments the pork. We did Bush's Baked Beans out of a can. We topped with Sticky Fingers Carolina BBQ Sauce, which is our favorite sauce, tangy and not sweet and kind of creamy. Then, all I did was layer in a sundae cup. Mac and Cheese, followed by baked beans, pulled pork, coleslaw, pickled onions, and then the BBQ sauce. The kids loved the way it was served and it was something unique.

Hope you enjoy this meal as much as we did. Have a wonderful day with your families xoxox Glenn