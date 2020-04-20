Glenn's Odd Quarantine Food Buffet Idea

Hey guys, I hope you're doing well. Our family, much like yours, is pretty concerned about healthy eating. Organic as much as possible, no dyes, no antibiotics, limited sugar, etc. That's why this meal idea was so out of the ordinary and so appreciated..It never happens. I had fruit loops once in 1976 when my family went to Disney World. We never did sugar cereals and our kids haven't either. So, we decided to live a little and make a cereal buffet for the kids. ALL the forbidden taboo cereals at one time

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

We all got to pick one. Mine was Cookie Crisp. Cookies in a bowl..for breakfast..WOW! We all got small bowls so we could try everything and rank them in order of taste, appearance, and most importantly, how it left the taste of the milk.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

The judging got intense. The kids liked the extra sugary, extra colorful cereals, Steph liked Crunch Berries because it reminded her of her childhood. I felt Cookie Crisp was the clear winner. The right balance of sweetness, milk flavor, and the ability to eat more than one bowl.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

The kids really looked forward to this meal probably more than any meal we actually cooked, and it fed everyone for less than 20 bucks with leftovers. Get into it, judge it, pour mutiple bowls and have fun. Quarantine is hard, make sure the kids are having something small to look forward to. You can resume organic and dye-free foods during the school week!

Have a great day with your families! xoxoxo Glenn