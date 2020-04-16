Glenn's Mediterranean Pasta With Shrimp Recipe

April 16, 2020
Glenn Anderson
pasta salad

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Glenn's Mediterranean Salad with Shrimp

1/2 box of your favorite noodle (I used rotini, but you can use shells or penne, or whatever)

1/2 can garbanzo beans

1 chopped red or yellow pepper

1/2 sliced red onion

ripped fresh spinach

1/2 can kidney or canellini beans (drained)

sliced black olives to taste

banana peppers

sliced roma tomatoes

chopped fresh parsley or basil

feta cheese

8-10 shrimp (16-20 count)

optional ingredients (sliced avocado, roasted red peppers)

For the dressing

1/2 cup olive oil

juice from 1-2 lemons (to taste)

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp chopped garlic

Mix all ingredients in a bowl when you're ready to eat.  Prepare the dressing and add sparingly.  Saute' shrimp in butter and add on top of plated salad.  Top with fresh squeezed lemon

Invite Glenn over

That's it!  My family loved this and I hope yours does too.  Have an awesome day xox Glenn 

 

glenn
quarantine recipe
mediterranean salad
recipes
