Glenn's Mediterranean Pasta With Shrimp Recipe
1/2 box of your favorite noodle (I used rotini, but you can use shells or penne, or whatever)
1/2 can garbanzo beans
1 chopped red or yellow pepper
1/2 sliced red onion
ripped fresh spinach
1/2 can kidney or canellini beans (drained)
sliced black olives to taste
banana peppers
sliced roma tomatoes
chopped fresh parsley or basil
feta cheese
8-10 shrimp (16-20 count)
optional ingredients (sliced avocado, roasted red peppers)
For the dressing
1/2 cup olive oil
juice from 1-2 lemons (to taste)
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp chopped garlic
Mix all ingredients in a bowl when you're ready to eat. Prepare the dressing and add sparingly. Saute' shrimp in butter and add on top of plated salad. Top with fresh squeezed lemon
Invite Glenn over
That's it! My family loved this and I hope yours does too. Have an awesome day xox Glenn