Glenn's Mediterranean Couscous Recipe

Sometimes you're meated-out. Sometimes you wanted something hearty, healthy, and full of different textures and flavors. This is that dish. My whole family loves this, and I hope you do too

Glenn's Mediterranean Couscous

2 cups of Israeli couscous

1 cup cherry tomatoes (cut in half)

1/2 English cucumber (finely chopped)

15 oz can of artichoke hearts (cut off tough outer leaves and bottoms)

15 oz can of chickpeas (drained)

1/2 cup kalamata olives (cut in half)

plenty of fresh basil leaves (rough chopped)

1 red pepper (chopped)

1 orange pepper (chopped)

3/4 bag of fresh spinach (wilt it in the microwave)

Feta cheese

Easy Dressing Recipe

1 packet of good seasonings Italian dressing

juice of 1 lemon and zest the rest

sprinkle of red pepper flakes

The key is to toast the couscous. Add it to a fry pan and toast till brown and fragrant. Then, cook it according to the package. Cool in the fridge, and then add all your ingredients. Mix slightly with dressing, and then top with more dressing and feta.

Invite Glenn over

Hope you like. Have a great day xoxo Glenn