Glenn's Listener Spotlight-Kevin From Westlake!

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Listener Kevin lives in Westlake, Ohio and has been listening to Star 102 for many years! Kev has been calling me faithfully when my shift starts at 3, and we always have a nice chat about life, Cleveland happenings and more. If you ever hear the song "Africa" by Toto, chances are Kevin requested it.

I sincerely appreciate anyone who calls in to the show. Anytime I can make your day a little better through song or conversation, I'm happy to do it. If you'd like to be featured in the next listener spotlight, feel free to send me an email at [email protected].

Thanks for listening Kev!