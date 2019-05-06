Glenn's Homemade Machaca Recipe

May 6, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson

Ok, I know CInco De Mayo was yesterday, but Taco Tuesday is tomorrow so why not bring it to the next level?

Machaca is amazing.  I use beef brisket and let it simmer for 4-5 hours in a rich brasing sauce that makes it fall-apart tender.  You then remove it from the liquid and use on corn or flour tortillas with a variety of your favorite toppings.  The best part about it, is that you can make it as spicy or flavorful as you want.  Here is the recipe:

Machaca (Serves 4-6)

2.5 pound beef brisket

1/4 cup coffee

2 tb Ancho Chili Powder

1/4 cup salt

Mix all dry ingredients together and massage over beef thoroughly.  Then, prepare your braising sauce:

1 cup of your favorite red wine

1 1/2 cup of V8

1/8th cup lime juice

1/2 cup good red wine vinegar

1/4 cup good chopped garlic

1 tb ground black pepper

1/2 tb cinnamon

1 bay leaf

small spanish onion, chopped

 

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Sear the beef in a dutch oven on the stove, making sure to brown all sides.  Remove and cut into 1-2 inch chunks, add the braising liquid and make sure it completely covers the meat.  Cover and place in the oven for 4 hours.  Test to make sure the meat falls apart and shred with a couple of forks.  Top with your favorite toppings, but pickled vidalia onions are amazing!

 

