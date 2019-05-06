Glenn's Homemade Machaca Recipe
Ok, I know CInco De Mayo was yesterday, but Taco Tuesday is tomorrow so why not bring it to the next level?
Machaca is amazing. I use beef brisket and let it simmer for 4-5 hours in a rich brasing sauce that makes it fall-apart tender. You then remove it from the liquid and use on corn or flour tortillas with a variety of your favorite toppings. The best part about it, is that you can make it as spicy or flavorful as you want. Here is the recipe:
Machaca (Serves 4-6)
2.5 pound beef brisket
1/4 cup coffee
2 tb Ancho Chili Powder
1/4 cup salt
Mix all dry ingredients together and massage over beef thoroughly. Then, prepare your braising sauce:
1 cup of your favorite red wine
1 1/2 cup of V8
1/8th cup lime juice
1/2 cup good red wine vinegar
1/4 cup good chopped garlic
1 tb ground black pepper
1/2 tb cinnamon
1 bay leaf
small spanish onion, chopped
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
Sear the beef in a dutch oven on the stove, making sure to brown all sides. Remove and cut into 1-2 inch chunks, add the braising liquid and make sure it completely covers the meat. Cover and place in the oven for 4 hours. Test to make sure the meat falls apart and shred with a couple of forks. Top with your favorite toppings, but pickled vidalia onions are amazing!