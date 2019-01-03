Glenn's Healthy Seafood Enchilada Recipe

Ahh yes, it's the new year and I'm posting about creamy seafood enchiladas. Why? because salad is boring and your taco Tuesday needs a facelift. We're all trying to eat healthy, so I found a way to make these less indulgent, yet still amazing.

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

2 cups chicken stock

1 4 ounce can of green chiles

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 cup lowfat greek yogurt

1 cup fresh spinach

seafood (I chop up shrimp, crab, or whatever I have)

1 can great northern beans (drained)

2 avocados

low fat pepper jack cheese

fresh cilantro

chopped up tomatoes

crumbled cheese (I used feta, but cojita works well)

*Heat the butter and then add flour. whisk it to combine. cook until its lightly browned and then add half the stock. Add the rest of the stock and the chiles and the cumin. Once it thickens, stir in the yogurt and then remove from heat

*Put a couple of spoonfuls of the sauce in a glass baking dish. Lay out flour or corn tortilla and begin to layer with chopped up seafood, great northern beans, spinach, a sprinkle of pepperjack and half the avocado. Roll up however many you are gonna make and top with remaining sauce. Cook at 350 for about 20-25 minutes

*Sit back, eat, count your calories, and enjoy some tequila for dessert!