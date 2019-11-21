Glenn's Healthy Pasta Fagioli The Kids Will Love!

November 21, 2019
Glenn Anderson
pasta

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Dinner is a part-time job in the house.  Oh sure, I can chicken tender and PBJ till the cows come home, but I keep challenging myself to finding something the kids will eat.  The kids will eat this. It starts with almost a spaghetti base, but is thinned out with chicken broth.  To it, I add ground turkey, a bean of your choice, carrots, celery, whole tomatoes and some garlic kielbasa.  Save this recipe and best of luck!

Glenn's Healthy Pasta Fagioli

1 pound ground turkey

3 cups cooked pasta of choice

14 oz can whole tomatoes (cut up)

2 carrots (diced)

2 celery stalks (diced)

1 onion (diced)

1 14oz can of navy, kidney, or canneloni beans (drained)

28 oz chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon each basil, thyme, oregano

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 garlic kielbasa link (diced)

2 tsp olive oil

Brown turkey and remove from a stock pot..drain..Saute' veggies in olive oil till soft.  Add garlic till fragrant.  Add tomatoes and juice along with chicken broth and bring to a boil..Add dicked kielbasa and drained turkey meat.  Add spices...Add beans and pasta right before serving

Add parmesan to taste

Enjoy!! Glenn

 

 

  

