Glenn's Guide For a Socially Distant Easter

Hey guys, I know this is not the way we all wanted to enjoy Easter, but I wanted to share a few tips on what my family is doing on Sunday, in case you were looking for some ideas.

Our neighborhood is having a virtual Easter egg hunt. We will be coloring templates and then putting them in our windows. The kids can walk around the neighborhood and log all the eggs they find. You can get the templates here. Of course, we have some plastic ones saved from last year that we will hide around the house and outdoors so they can still have the experience. It is my experience that hiding small amounts of money is more exciting since they will have candy already in their baskets.

Speaking of baskets, it is easy to tell kids if they are old enough that the Easter bunny may not be bringing any baskets this year, but at a later date. Don't stress about trying to get to the store if you haven't planned already. Plus, all the candy and decorations should be discounted by the time we are out of quarantine.

We will be logging on to our church website for virtual services. It's been this way for about a month, and there are separate things for kids and adults. They do an incredible job. If you're interested, you can learn more.

We will be getting our meal from Honey Baked Ham. No, you don't have to wait in those lines in store. They have curbside delivery available, and you can also get your meal delivered via Door Dash and Uber Eats. They have your complete meal. Order and get more info here.

And then? Well, its laptops on the table so our mom's can watch us eat and we can watch them (so weird), and then we'll watch Hop sometime later in the afternoon and hopefully get outside!

Have a happy and blessed Easter with your quarantined family, and pray that we all will celebrate with our extended families soon!

xoxoxo Glenn