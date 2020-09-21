Glenn's Fish Tacos With Lime Cilantro Slaw Recipe
I live for tacos...So do our kids. That's probably why we have them a few times a week. If you're like me, I'm sure you like to jazz it up sometimes. I put this together, mostly with store bought stuff, but I also made the crema and the slaw and it was fabulous and easy. Here's how I did it:
Glenn's Fish Tacos with Adobo Crema and Lime Cilantro Slaw
Pre-Cooked Parmesan Crusted Cod from Heinen's
Corn tortillas
Chunky restaurant style guacamole from Aldi's
Heirloom tomatoes (diced)
Jalapeno peppers
For the slaw:
1 package of coleslaw mix
2 tb olive oil
1/2 bunch of cilantro chopped
juice from one lime
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1/2 tsp cumin
1 tsp chili powder
combine all ingredients and set aside
For the adobo crema:
1/2 cup good mayo
juice from 1 lime
2 chopped chiles in adobo sauce
extra sauce depending on how hot you want it
combine all ingredients
Warm your tortillas in a wet paper towel, spread guac on the bottom, then fish, slaw, tomatoes, and top with adobo crema and jalapeno peppers
Invite Glenn over for dinner
This meal came together in about 15 minutes. I hope you enjoy taking Taco Tuesday up a notch!