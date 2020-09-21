Glenn's Fish Tacos With Lime Cilantro Slaw Recipe

September 21, 2020
Glenn Anderson
glenn

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I live for tacos...So do our kids.  That's probably why we have them a few times a week.  If you're like me, I'm sure you like to jazz it up sometimes.  I put this together, mostly with store bought stuff, but I also made the crema and the slaw and it was fabulous and easy.  Here's how I did it:

Glenn's Fish Tacos with Adobo Crema and Lime Cilantro Slaw

Pre-Cooked Parmesan Crusted Cod from Heinen's

Corn tortillas

Chunky restaurant style guacamole from Aldi's

Heirloom tomatoes (diced)

Jalapeno peppers

For the slaw:

1 package of coleslaw mix

2 tb olive oil

1/2 bunch of cilantro chopped

juice from one lime

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

combine all ingredients and set aside

For the adobo crema:

1/2 cup good mayo

juice from 1 lime

2 chopped chiles in adobo sauce

extra sauce depending on how hot you want it

combine all ingredients

Warm your tortillas in a wet paper towel, spread guac on the bottom, then fish, slaw, tomatoes, and top with adobo crema and jalapeno peppers

Invite Glenn over for dinner

This meal came together in about 15 minutes.  I hope you enjoy taking Taco Tuesday up a notch!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

best fish taco recipe
easy pandemic cooking
fish tacos
glenn
Star 102
taco tuesday recipes

