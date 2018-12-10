Glenn's Favorite Things-Kringle's Inventionasium

One of the greatest family traditions my family has is to go to downtown Cleveland and visit Kringle's Inventionasium year after year. The most common question I get is "Glenn, what is it"? It's a magical interactive experience that my kids won't stop talking about.

So many colorful rooms and colorful characters as your kids become Kringle's helpers. They make toys, they make snow, they search for clues to bring to Mr. Kringle.

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Every year they discover something new. The use their minds to create things, Kringle's helpers are so kind to them, and then at the end, they get to visit with Mr. Kringle himself and share their Christmas lists with him!!! There are lots of things to do in Cleveland for the holidays, but this is a must-do. Get more info and buy your tickets HERE