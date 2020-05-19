Glenn's family has a new puppy!

Our girl Olive passed away about 2 years ago, and it's been so quiet in the house. Now seemed like the best time to foster a dog. We have the time, the kids are a bit older, and the need is great. Our friend Kristin runs The Rescue Inn, and she alerted us to a dog that needed a home. We were a bit hesitant, but after meeting him, we are in love.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

His name is Theo! We are dedicated to training him, walking him, and taking him with us everywhere so he becomes the best version of himself. He loves to play with toys and we are excited for this new journey.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

If you have the ability to foster or adopt, there are many dogs in need. Please consider opening your home. If you need additional info, here are a few places I highly recommend. All my best to you!

The Cleveland Animal Protective League

The Rescue Inn

Secondhand Mutts