Glenn's Cinco De Mayo Machaca Recipe

It's Cinco De Mayo, and it's Taco Tuesday. If you're looking for an amazing and easy set it and forget it meal, this is it. I hope you have a wonderful day!!

Machaca is amazing. I use beef brisket and let it simmer for 4-5 hours in a rich brasing sauce that makes it fall-apart tender. You then remove it from the liquid and use on corn or flour tortillas with a variety of your favorite toppings. The best part about it, is that you can make it as spicy or flavorful as you want. Here is the recipe:

Machaca (Serves 4-6)

2.5 pound beef brisket

1/4 cup coffee

2 tb Ancho Chili Powder

1/4 cup salt

Mix all dry ingredients together and massage over beef thoroughly. Then, prepare your braising sauce:

1 cup of your favorite red wine

1 1/2 cup of V8

1/8th cup lime juice

1/2 cup good red wine vinegar

1/4 cup good chopped garlic

1 tb ground black pepper

1/2 tb cinnamon

1 bay leaf

small spanish onion, chopped

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Sear the beef in a dutch oven on the stove, making sure to brown all sides.

Remove and cut into 1-2 inch chunks, add the braising liquid and make sure it completely covers the meat. Cover and place in the oven for 4 hours.

Test to make sure the meat falls apart and shred with a couple of forks. Top with your favorite toppings, but pickled vidalia onions are amazing!