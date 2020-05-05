Glenn's Cinco De Mayo Machaca Recipe

It's Cinco De Mayo, and it's Taco Tuesday!

May 5, 2020
Glenn Anderson

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Categories: 
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

It's Cinco De Mayo, and it's Taco Tuesday. If you're looking for an amazing and easy set it and forget it meal, this is it.  I hope you have a wonderful day!!

Machaca is amazing.  I use beef brisket and let it simmer for 4-5 hours in a rich brasing sauce that makes it fall-apart tender.  You then remove it from the liquid and use on corn or flour tortillas with a variety of your favorite toppings.  The best part about it, is that you can make it as spicy or flavorful as you want.  Here is the recipe:

Machaca (Serves 4-6)

2.5 pound beef brisket

1/4 cup coffee

2 tb Ancho Chili Powder

1/4 cup salt

Mix all dry ingredients together and massage over beef thoroughly.  Then, prepare your braising sauce:

1 cup of your favorite red wine

1 1/2 cup of V8

1/8th cup lime juice

1/2 cup good red wine vinegar

1/4 cup good chopped garlic

1 tb ground black pepper

1/2 tb cinnamon

1 bay leaf

small spanish onion, chopped

 

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Sear the beef in a dutch oven on the stove, making sure to brown all sides.

Remove and cut into 1-2 inch chunks, add the braising liquid and make sure it completely covers the meat. Cover and place in the oven for 4 hours.

Test to make sure the meat falls apart and shred with a couple of forks. Top with your favorite toppings, but pickled vidalia onions are amazing!

 

Tags: 
homemade machaca recipe
machaca recipe
cinco de mayo

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Matchmaker Ashley From It's Just Lunch Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes