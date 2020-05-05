Glenn's Cinco De Mayo Machaca Recipe
It's Cinco De Mayo, and it's Taco Tuesday!
It's Cinco De Mayo, and it's Taco Tuesday. If you're looking for an amazing and easy set it and forget it meal, this is it. I hope you have a wonderful day!!
Machaca is amazing. I use beef brisket and let it simmer for 4-5 hours in a rich brasing sauce that makes it fall-apart tender. You then remove it from the liquid and use on corn or flour tortillas with a variety of your favorite toppings. The best part about it, is that you can make it as spicy or flavorful as you want. Here is the recipe:
Machaca (Serves 4-6)
2.5 pound beef brisket
1/4 cup coffee
2 tb Ancho Chili Powder
1/4 cup salt
Mix all dry ingredients together and massage over beef thoroughly. Then, prepare your braising sauce:
1 cup of your favorite red wine
1 1/2 cup of V8
1/8th cup lime juice
1/2 cup good red wine vinegar
1/4 cup good chopped garlic
1 tb ground black pepper
1/2 tb cinnamon
1 bay leaf
small spanish onion, chopped
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
Sear the beef in a dutch oven on the stove, making sure to brown all sides.
Remove and cut into 1-2 inch chunks, add the braising liquid and make sure it completely covers the meat. Cover and place in the oven for 4 hours.
Test to make sure the meat falls apart and shred with a couple of forks. Top with your favorite toppings, but pickled vidalia onions are amazing!