Glenn's Chicken Sausage With Kale Recipe

We recently saw our friends Kelly and Lauren who have an amazing garden. I always say you need friends who have a boat, a hot tub, and a garden. They gave us all this beautiful kale,basil, and tomatoes, so I came up with a recipe to include all 3 and it came out great. If you're looking for something differen't and healthy for your next weekday meal, this is it!

Glenn's Chicken Sausage with Kale

1 lb Trader Joes Sundried Tomato Chicken Sausage (sliced thin)

1 lb sliced mushrooms

A couple of handfuls of cherry tomatoes (halved)

2 hot peppers (sliced thin)

1 package cauliflower gnocchi (Trader Joes)

4 cups of chopped kale (stems and tough part removed)

1/2 cup parmesan

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup milk

1 tb chopped garlic

2 tb butter

fresh basil (sliced thin)

red pepper flakes

Start by cooking your peppers and mushrooms with a small pat of butter to brown up, then remove from stove. Use a tablespoon of garlic and a splash of olive oil and cook your kale until its tender (about 5 minutes). Add sausage and brown. Cook gnocchi according to package instructions and drain thoroughly. Add broth and milk to the kale mixture and cook with a lid on to further tenderize the kale. Add gnocchi to the sausage and kale, and then add the mushrooms and peppers. Add tomatoes in the last few minutes. Slowly thicken with parmesan to taste. Top with sliced basil and red pepper flakes

Invite Glenn over for dinner!