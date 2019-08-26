Glenn's Amazing Playroom Transformation

So, I wanted to replace a piece of molding. That's it. When I took off the molding on a pole in the center of the room, it took the wall with it. As I stripped the pole down to the studs, I realized this awkward pole in the middle of the room served no purpose and wasn't load-bearing. So I removed it. It left a hole in the center of the room and there was no way to replace the floor, so I had to completely re-do the walls, the flooring, the trim, and the ceiling. We needed just a few boxes of flooring, and this is about half of the amount:

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

The kids are starting to get bigger now, and eventually we're gonna have to replace toy cubes with desks for their homework, but here is the finished product!

Apparently, there is no such thing as a quick job when I'm involved. Have a great day xoxo Glenn