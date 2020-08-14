Glenn's 5 Minute Pickled Onion Recipe

August 14, 2020
Glenn Anderson
onion

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Categories: 
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

I love pickled red onions.  Like Frank's Hot Sauce, I put that stuff on everything.  Eggs, hamburgers, tacos, sandwiches..You name it, they are perfect for everything.  Here is a super quick recipe, that will be ready in as little as 20 minutes, but really hit their peak in a day or two.  No special canning required, and they last for at least 2-3 weeks.  That's if you don't finish them first!

Glenn's 5 Minute Pickled Onions

2 red onions (sliced thin)

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tb red wine vinegar

1 tb brown sugar

1.5 tsp of good salt

1 cup of water

Slice onions and put into a glass container.  Mix remaining ingredients together and pour over onions.  Cover tightly!

That's it!  Leave on the counter and in 30 minutes you can eat them, or, refrigerate if not using right away!

Tags: 
glenn
pickled red onions
recipes
Star 102
quick recipe

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows Talks COVID-19 and Sporting Events WDOKFM: On-Demand
Toohey Trumps Toohey! Jen vs. Joe, August 7th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mama Toohey Calls In Regarding Toohey Trumps Toohey WDOKFM: On-Demand
Fox 8's Lou Maglio Shares His Fondest Memories of Dick Goddard On The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks COVID-19 Antibodies Tests, Vaccine and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Harry Connick Jr. About His New Song That Honors Frontline Workers WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes