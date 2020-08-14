Glenn's 5 Minute Pickled Onion Recipe

I love pickled red onions. Like Frank's Hot Sauce, I put that stuff on everything. Eggs, hamburgers, tacos, sandwiches..You name it, they are perfect for everything. Here is a super quick recipe, that will be ready in as little as 20 minutes, but really hit their peak in a day or two. No special canning required, and they last for at least 2-3 weeks. That's if you don't finish them first!

Glenn's 5 Minute Pickled Onions

2 red onions (sliced thin)

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tb red wine vinegar

1 tb brown sugar

1.5 tsp of good salt

1 cup of water

Slice onions and put into a glass container. Mix remaining ingredients together and pour over onions. Cover tightly!

That's it! Leave on the counter and in 30 minutes you can eat them, or, refrigerate if not using right away!