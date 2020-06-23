Glenn's 2 Ingredient Banana Pancakes!

June 23, 2020
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Pancakes are not necessarily hard to make, but if you're like our family, you kind of need to plan ahead for the ingredients and the time needed to make from scratch!

Not anymore!

I found this recipe on Pinterest, and modified to make it super simple.  Enjoy!

 2 bananas

4 eggs

1 tb melted butter

cinnamon or brown sugar to taste

First, mash the bananas in a bowl.  It works well with ripe bananas

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Then, add your eggs

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Mix everything well and add your spices and melted butter.. Move over to your griddle.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

 

About 2 minutes per side, just flip when they are bubbly!

That's it.  Super simple and the kids will love them.  Thanks for checking out the recipe and have a great day!  Glenn :)  

 

 

 

