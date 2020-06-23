Glenn's 2 Ingredient Banana Pancakes!
Pancakes are not necessarily hard to make, but if you're like our family, you kind of need to plan ahead for the ingredients and the time needed to make from scratch!
Not anymore!
I found this recipe on Pinterest, and modified to make it super simple. Enjoy!
2 bananas
4 eggs
1 tb melted butter
cinnamon or brown sugar to taste
First, mash the bananas in a bowl. It works well with ripe bananas
Then, add your eggs
Mix everything well and add your spices and melted butter.. Move over to your griddle.
About 2 minutes per side, just flip when they are bubbly!
That's it. Super simple and the kids will love them. Thanks for checking out the recipe and have a great day! Glenn :)