Glenn's 10 Minute Seared Scallops and Vegetables Recipe

I'm struggling. I want pizza every night, and the thought of trying to come up with something new is exhausting. Sometimes, I just wanna use up what's in the fridge, have everyone like it, and call it a day. This was super simple and made use of the veggies in the fridge. I bought a bag of scallops from Aldi at $9.99, and voila, a $5 dollar seafood meal that took 10 minutes to make. Use whatever veggies you have. Sear the scallops and make a quick dressing, that's it!

Glenn's Seared Scallops and Vegetables Recipe

1 bag of scallops

Cut up veggies (I used mushrooms, colored peppers, zucchini, and sweet onions)

Sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tb white vinegar

juice from 1 lemon

1 tsp chopped grlic

fresh herbs (I used basil)

Preheat your broiler. Toss veggies in olive oil and salt and spread out on a sheet tray. Broil about 10 minutes, or until they are nicely charred and the veggies still have a bite.

Use a cast iron pan to melt a bit of butter. Get it nice and hot and add scallops. 90 sec per side.

Layer veggies on bottom, top with scallops, drizzle dressing, and add more fresh herbs to taste

Invite Glenn over