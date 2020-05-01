Glenn's 10 Minute Pork Ramen Recipe

May 1, 2020
Glenn Anderson
soup

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Glenn Anderson

Ramen is super scary if you haven't made it before.  You can very easily make a decadent broth from some chicken broth you have laying around.  I find that there are no rules when putting in toppings either.  This recipe makes perfect use of some leftover ingredients I had in the fridge.  You can use anything, leftover veggies, pickles, fresh herbs, eggs, and more.  Enjoy!

Glenn's 10 Minute Pork Ramen Noodle Bowl

For the broth

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce

2 tb seasoning sauce

1 tsp fish or oyster sauce

For the rest

4 bricks of ramen noodles or spaghetti

2 cups shredded pork

2 hard boiled eggs (sliced)

pickled onions

sliced mushrooms (jarred or fresh)

roasted peppers

frozen corn

fresh cilantro for garnish

Cook broth with fresh mushrooms in it to flavor and cook the 'shrooms. Cook ramen or noodles separately.  Warm everything up and ladle broth into bowls. Add noodles.. Put ingredients in little piles in the bowl and garnish with your favorite herbs!

Invite Glenn over :)

 

 

easy ramen
quarantine recipes
glenn
Star 102
pork ramen recipe

