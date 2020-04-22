Glenn's 10 Minute Chicken and Avocado Salad Recipe

What to make for dinner. It gets harder and harder to figure out. Last night, I grilled up some chicken, although you can just as easily use pre-grilled chicken strips. Made a quick dressing, and added some of our favorite toppings. The key to this salad being good is to have plenty of different toppings and textures to keep it interesting. The family loved it, and so if they like it, I feel inclined to share, LOL

Glenn's Chicken and Avocado Salad

Chopped romaine lettuce

Grilled chicken (pre-made or make your own)

Hard-boiled eggs (sliced)

Avocado (sliced)

Pickled red onions

Sliced roma tomatoes

Sliced cucumbers

Dressing

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)

2 tsp honey

salt

pepper

1 tsp chili powder

2 cloves of chopped garlic

Make the dressing ahead of time so the flavors meld. Do not refrigerate. Assemble salad by making little piles of each topping on top of the pre-dressed salad. Serve with extra dressing on the side. Take a picture and post to Facebook.

Invite Glenn over :)

Hope you enjoy. Have a great night xoxo Glenn