Glenn's 10 Minute Broiled Cod Recipe
April 8, 2020
I made cod the other night. I was wanting to experiement a little and this came out moist, flakey, and flavorful. Your family will love it!
Glenn's Broiled Cod Recipe
4 six ounce cod filets
1/2 cup Italian dressing
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
2 tsp paprika
4 pats of butter
Put all ingredients together except the butter. Marinate for 10 minutes or up to a few hours
Preheat broiler to high
Place fish on a broiler pan or cover a sheet tray with foil
Cook for 10-12 minutes or until fish is browned and starting to flake (Keep an eye on it)
Put a pat of butter on each filet prior to serving
Serve with cauliflower rice (I used Trader Joe's)
Enjoy and tell everyone else to do the dishes-Glenn :)