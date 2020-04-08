Glenn's 10 Minute Broiled Cod Recipe

April 8, 2020
Glenn Anderson
food pics

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I made cod the other night.  I was wanting to experiement a little and this came out moist, flakey, and flavorful.  Your family will love it!

Glenn's Broiled Cod Recipe

4 six ounce cod filets

1/2 cup Italian dressing

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp paprika

4 pats of butter

Put all ingredients together except the butter.  Marinate for 10 minutes or up to a few hours

Preheat broiler to high

Place fish on a broiler pan or cover a sheet tray with foil

Cook for 10-12 minutes or until fish is browned and starting to flake (Keep an eye on it)

Put a pat of butter on each filet prior to serving

Serve with cauliflower rice (I used Trader Joe's)

Enjoy and tell everyone else to do the dishes-Glenn :) 

 

 

 

