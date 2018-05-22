Glenn Talks To The 4th Graders at Olmsted Falls Intermediate School

I had the awesome priviledge of speaking to all the 4th grade students about a career in radio and Star 102. I prepared a powerpoint presentation showcasing the equipment I work with, pictures of the studio,and the people I have met along the way. Most importantly, I told them the greatest part of working in media is the ability to help people by raising money and awareness for certain causes. I got into radio to make people smile, and told them that's the greatest reward of this industry. Thank you to all the 4th graders at Olmsted Falls Intermediate for allowing me back to showcase the wonderful industry and station I work for!

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)