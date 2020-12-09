Glenn Says Try This Super Simple Craft For Christmas!

December 9, 2020
GLENN CHRISTMAS
Glenn Anderson
glenn family

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Categories: 
Christmas 102
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

I am not crafty..at all

I don't know what works and what doesn't, and sometimes I get bored and think the kids are bored too.  

Steph wanted all the kids and adults to make placemats for Thanksgiving this year.  At first, I thought this was a good time killer, but it ended up being super fun.

Here is what you need:

Colorful construction paper

Markers and crayons

Lots of holiday stickers

Have you and your kids decorate a place mat however they would like.  Best of all, there is no glue or glitter involved!  Make ones for family members that might not be with you this year and drop them off to their house.  

glenn family
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

That's it!  Use those place mats when you eat.  I hope you all have a blessed Christmas and holiday season  XOXO Glenn 

 

Tags: 
Christmas craft ideas
glenn
Star 102
Christmas placemats

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes