Glenn Says Try This Super Simple Craft For Christmas!

I am not crafty..at all

I don't know what works and what doesn't, and sometimes I get bored and think the kids are bored too.

Steph wanted all the kids and adults to make placemats for Thanksgiving this year. At first, I thought this was a good time killer, but it ended up being super fun.

Here is what you need:

Colorful construction paper

Markers and crayons

Lots of holiday stickers

Have you and your kids decorate a place mat however they would like. Best of all, there is no glue or glitter involved! Make ones for family members that might not be with you this year and drop them off to their house.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

That's it! Use those place mats when you eat. I hope you all have a blessed Christmas and holiday season XOXO Glenn