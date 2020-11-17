Glenn Says To Check Out The Great Lakes Science Center

November 17, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Glenn Anderson
glenn

Photo by Glenn Anderson

I get it...

Trust me, finding safe things to do with the family is tough.  So many things are getting cancelled. We all wanna stay within our 4 walls, yet doing that is detrimental too.  You need to get out, do something constructive, and have your kids.....be kids  

The Great Lakes Science Center.  Did you know it's a SAFE place to go? 

You'll notice changes throughout the museum including frequent hand-washing and sanitization stations and exhibits that have been modified to reduce touch interfaces.

Other exhibits that involve reusable pieces have been modified.. 

They've also increased cleaning procedures that take place throughout the day, and daily after closing. Air circulation and filtering for the HVAC system has been maximized for frequent replacement of interior air with outside air. I love this so much.

And yes, all guests and staff are temperature checked when entering the building and are required to wear a mask. Building capacity is reduced and guests must buy their tickets in advance online and select an arrival time.

There's so much more to talk to you about, but I want you to feel comfortable and have all your questions answered...  

Visit GreatScience.com and happy exploring!

glenn
Photo courtesy of The Great Lakes Science Center

 
 

